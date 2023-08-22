The Torrevieja Casino will be hosting an art exhibition for the next couple of weeks, which is intended to directly benefit the people of Ukraine.
Viktor Fridrikh, originally from Ternopil in the west of Urkaine, has been living in Spain since 1999, and studied at the Torrevieja art school. His works can be found in various exhibitions across Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom, and he previously exhibited his work in the Virgen del Carmen Centre in Torrevieja, and the Casino.
In this latest exhibition, which runs from 26 August until 8 September in the Torrevieja Casino, Viktor wants to do more with his art. He wants to help.
As Viktor explains, “My aim is not only to create art, but to do something more. Therefore, I will donate half of the revenue of the paintings sold in aid for Ukraine, to help improve the lives of those in difficult conditions. By buying my works, you are joining a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting those in difficult circumstances”.
The exhibition can be visited any day, and if you buy one of his paintings, you will be directly helping those in need, as well as supporting a local artist in his craft.
