



Four National Police officers from Elche have been praised for their ingenuity which is attributed to saving the life of a man, after they created a makeshift tourniquet with cable ties and a pen.

The incident occurred last week when the officers were called to a situation and, upon arrival, found two men on a public road, one of whom had a large cut on his forearm left, from which he was bleeding profusely, while the other tried to help him without success.

The situation was caused following an argument at his home, when the victim had punched a mirror hard, producing a cut of considerable depth, from which abundant blood began to emanate. Due to the seriousness of the injury, the two men went to the public road to request help.

The four agents quickly requested the health services, but the 37-year-old man was pale and weak due to abundant blood loss, so they decided to quickly use their knowledge of first aid and apply a tourniquet.

Lacking sanitary material, using their ingenuity and improvisation, they used safety ties and a pen, elements with which, finally, they were able to successfully stop the bleeding.

Upon the arrival of the ambulance, the injured man was transferred to the Hospital del Vinalopó in Elche, the health workers telling the National Police officers that they had quite possibly saved the young man’s life thanks to their quick and effective intervention.