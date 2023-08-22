Inappropriate speed is one of the deadliest contributors to road traffic incidents globally, and Spain is no exception. We must always drive within the maximum permitted speed limit , and always appropriate to the conditions. However, in Spain, there is one very rare occasion where the speed limit can be exceeded by up to 30 kilometers per hour.
Again, to stress, this is a rare exception, and must be authorized, which we will explain in a second, but to be clear, we are not talking about overtaking on conventional roads. You may have been aware of a law which allowed you to exceed the speed limit in certain circumstances when overtaking on conventional roads , but that exception no longer applies . You are not permitted to exceed the speed limit in those circumstances anymore.
The exception we are talking about refers to some vehicles that are in the testing or experimentation phase and that have a special permit granted (to the manufacturer, importers, official laboratories…) and that do not yet have the final ordinary registration.
These vehicles are distinguished by what is known as the V-12 signal, a red plate with a black frame and with the letters FV (vehicle manufacturer) inscribed in white. This sign must be placed one in the front and one in the rear of the vehicle, in both cases next to the number plate.
These vehicles may only exceed said speed on the itinerary previously established with the DGT for the test, which also in no case may be urban roads, crossings or sections in which there is specific signage that limits speed.
Remember, this is a rare exception, that must be approved, but if you see a vehicle displaying the V-12, you now know what it means, and that it, and it alone, has a temporary exception to the maximum permitted speed for an approved area of road.
