



From July 17 to 31, the Lions International once again organized their Lions Costa Blanca Camp, this year hosting 19 young people between the ages of 18 and 21, from 16 different countries.

The camp director/president of the Lions club Alfaz del pi Alain Van de Merlen and the president of the camp Jose Luis Lopez Cancho, member of the Lions club Benidorm, could not be happier with this group of young people.

This group of young people spent 14 days discovering Spain and its customs, taking trips to Benidorm, Alicante, Valencia, Guadalest and La Nucia, doing many sports and team building activities, and new friendships are built.

Our greatest thanks go to the various municipalities that have supported us in this as well as to Lope de Vega International School, where the young people have stayed.

Do you also have young people between the ages of 18 and 21, and do they also want to participate as an ambassador for the Lions, in the next camp next summer, please contact Alain Van de Merlen via: lionsclubalfazdelpi@hotmail.com

If you also want to become a member of our club, you can also reach us via the same e-mail address.