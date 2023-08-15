



Shot-stopper Carlos has returned to CD Montesinos, with manager Dani Pérez Williscroft also bolstering his squad with the arrival of centre half Richard, and Alex Ruz.

Ruz gained two promotions at former clubs Guardamar Soccer and Costa Blanca. Goku has also put pen to paper renewing his contract for the 2023-24 campaign.

CD Montesinos manager Willy has also announced the signing of new central defender Johan and goalkeeper Pablo Martinez from Catral CF in an effort to boost the squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.