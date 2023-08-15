



The Leader featured the magnificent La Mata Natural Park, recently, with a plethora of wildlife across over 3,000 acres, covering much of the protected area.

Included in the feature was a fox. Sadly, a fox has been found dead in the park, with its throat slashed, laying lifeless on the footpath.

Torrevieja based Jana Stañkova said: “I am very sorry to report after taking a walk in the Crónicas Naturales park in Torrevieja, La Mata Natural Park, I found a baby dead fox.”

Despite prohibited notices, that dogs must be on a lead in the park, Jana said: “There are notices, saying you cannot take loose dogs – it is a protected park – and there are many animals that are breeding.

“I see a lot of owners with their pets, taking the heartless dogs, when I tell them ‘please that they take them on leashes only’.

“There are some that answer back to me: ‘my dog ​​does nothing’ – until that happens (a kill).”

Jana added: “I have two greyhounds, but always take them with a lead, because I am aware that they are hunters.

“They carry it in their blood – so please take your pets with heart please.”