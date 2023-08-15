



In Pilar de la Horadada, inclusion and accessible tourism are fundamental pillars of tourism and in an effort to improve facilities for the deaf, the Councilor for Tourism, Eva Martínez, has launched a video interpretation service promoted by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana in collaboration with the Federation of Deaf People of the Valencian Community (Fesord C.V).

The Councillor said, “It has the objective of guaranteeing the best coverage and inclusion of information and reception services for tourists with hearing disabilities who visit the town.” Thanks to the collaboration with Fesord, this new resource has now been introduced in various tourist information offices across the Valencian Community.

The service incorporates a sign language video-interpreter figure that provides communication between tourists who need this service and the Tourist Info staff. In this way, information can be better provided about places of interest, events, accommodation, activities and any other query related to tourism in the municipality. It is an innovative approach that combines technology with personalised attention to ensure an equal and enriching experience.

Martínez, said that it “represents a significant step towards the elimination of barriers and the promotion of equal opportunities in the tourism sector, we want all tourists to feel welcome and cared for, which demonstrates the commitment of the Pilar de la Horadada Council to continue working towards accessibility and quality services for all visitors”.

The video interpretation service will be available at the Pilar de la Horadada Tourist Info. until December 31 of this year, from Monday to Sunday, uninterrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.