



Former CFP Orihuela Deportivo star Richard Hernandez has signed a new contract with Racing San Miguel for the 2023-24 campaign. He has been joined by Local star goalkeeper Ivan Espinosa Perez and DARIO Alcaraz Hernandez ‘Chispas’ – Sparks

Defender Hernandez arrived at Racing last season, after having played for CFP Orihuela Deportiva, Guardamar, Atlético Orihuela and Rafal.

“The Racing board is confident Richard will bring his strength on the pitch to the team, complimenting the red and blue defence, as he has done so far,” said a club spokesperson.

Meanwhile manager Sánchez has retained the Local star goalkeeper Ivan Espinosa Perez for the 2023-24 season.

“Iván will be part of Racing’s senior squad for a second season. His reflexes and saves have become his trademark, after a life defending the goals of Montesico Blanco in lower categories.

The third addition is DARIO Alcaraz Hernandez ‘Chispas’ – Sparks – who has also renewed his contract at Racing San Miguel for the coming season.

“This will be his third season as a Rojiazul,” said a club spokesperson. Last year he could not play, due to work commitments: “This season he is keen to make up for it – and show what he is capable of. “From the board of directors we celebrate being able to count on such a committed and high-level player. We are convinced he will add a great deal to our squad,” said RSM President Chemo Valero.