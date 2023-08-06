



It’s that time of year again… Loved by some, dreaded by others… It’s summer, and in this edition of the N332 magazine we are focussing primarily on the most common problems we see on the roads of Spain during summer, many of which are extremely dangerous, and how to avoid a fine, or worse, by not falling into some of the most common traps.

The roads of Spain are always busy at this time of year, but for the remainder of the season, we have two key dates, the weekend around 15 August, a national holiday, then the end of the month, when holiday traffic starts to return to their homes.

We also clear up some doubts that have presented themselves, and continue to do so, like the erroneous reporting of a fine for throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle, and also about speed limits, which still seems to confuse some people.

We also have great summer advice from our friends at Quironsalud, Torrevieja. It is important to stay healthy all year, but summer brings a new wave of potential problems, as the experts explain.

We have lots of articles to keep you busy reading in this issue, and as always you can get up to date information from the website, n332.es, and follow our partners on Facebook, Ibex Insurance, Coys Rent a Car, and The Leader newspaper.

Until next time, stay safe.

Last Updated on 06/08/2023 by Mark Nolan

The post N332 Magazine – Issue 26 – Summer 2023 first appeared on N332.es – Driving In Spain.