



Gary Doggett, a popular local businessman, has lost one leg and is in danger of losing the other, after he was crushed between a car and the back of his van by an alleged drunk driver last month. His life and those of his family have been devastated. Read on to find out what you can do to help.

The Spanish Elections are back in the news with the government expected to be in place for the first plenary session in the first week of September, we shall see, and we bump into the new Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, who, in true military fashion, was out on an inspection tour of the coast last week.