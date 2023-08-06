



In the last of this summer driving dos and don’ts for this year, we have to touch on another common occurrence regarding clothing, having spoke about flip flops last week, and whereas we are generally speaking about men, it doesn’t exclude women, the matter of driving topless.

Again, as we explained last week regarding flip flops, the law does not expressly prohibit driving topless, but as the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) explains, it is a very dangerous act and can be dangerous when driving, and therefore, can result in a fine.

The código de circulación, the laws relating to driving, explains in articles 3.1, 17.1 and 18.1 that any action that prevents safe driving for both the driver and the other occupants of the vehicle must be sanctioned. That is why both practices of inappropriate footwear and not wearing a shirt can result in a fine.

According to the DGT, driving without a shirt is dangerous, since it could cause injuries if the seat belt is activated, as the seat belt will be in direct contact with the skin. Driving topless can result in horrific glass injuries in the event of a collision and can even result in sunburn. In addition to making driving difficult, it can be a major mishap for the driver in the event of a breakdown or accident.

This is also reported frequently by the Guardia Civil on their Twitter account, where they point out, “Driving with flip-flops or without a shirt can condition your freedom of movement and affect safety….and do you know that it is punishable?”

The sanction can vary depending on the interpretation of the officer and the risk that they perceive you have put yourself in. If your actions are considered minor, and not very dangerous, you could face a fine of 80 euro, but if the officer considers that the risk being assumed is greater, you can face a fine of up to 200 euro and the withdrawal of three points on the driving licence.

In the same way that driving without a shirt can carry a penalty, doing it with flip-flops can have the same result.

Remember also that you must maintain the correct posture when driving, or when travelling as a passenger, which is why, although it may be tempting, as we have explained throughout this series, which you can look back on through previous editions or on the website, putting your arm out of the window, or if a vehicle occupant puts their feet up on the dashboard, which is an extremely stupid thing to do as the injuries in the event of a collision would be catastrophic, not being secure in the vehicle, whether that is you, your passengers, goods, or animals, and not being properly dressed, can all result in a fine.