



On Friday 4th August, Montgo GS played a Stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the Yorkshire Rose bowl Trophy. This competition is always played as close as possible to Yorkshire Day on 1st August. Our traditional patron for this tournament, proud Yorkshireman Gordon Gleeson, has retired from his golfing, so The Society sponsored the competition in his place, honouring his tradition of providing Yorkshire tea-bags as prizes. Our one guest playing this week was our old friend Clark Bowie.

There was a stiff breeze blowing off the sea throughout, making some shots quite challenging; but it was a few degrees cooler than of late, so almost perfect for golf. Several very good scores came in, with the winner Caz Welch on 40 points pipping Alan McManus on countback. Third was Peter Gardiner on 37 points. Well played to all three winners.

Our nearest the pin prize on hole 3 was taken by our winner Caz Welch, and on hole 16 by Mick Farmer. No twos were registered today and only 2 players confessed to their fines for indiscretion on the 11th – our charity hole for this week.

Next week we will be playing a Blue Tee Stableford competition, sponsored by Willy Larkin. In this competition all players tee from the blue 54 tees. Our lady members get a couple of additional shots, but gentlemen in converse get a reduction of 3-4. So difficult to predict the outcome.

To clarify for our members, our 8.56 tee time as shown on the website is confirmed. The Oliva Nova open competition on the same day is a shotgun start at 2.30 in the afternoon.