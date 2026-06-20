Orihuela Costa Launches Green Flags Glass Recycling Campaign





Orihuela Costa has hosted the launch of the seventh Ecovidrio Green Flags campaign, which recognises coastal municipalities and hospitality businesses for their commitment to glass recycling and environmental sustainability.

This summer, 28 municipalities across the Valencian Community and almost 3,000 bars, restaurants and hotels will take part. In Alicante province, 14 municipalities, including Orihuela, and more than 1,700 hospitality venues will compete for two Green Flags awarded by Ecovidrio.

Orihuela councillor for Urban Waste Rocío Ortuño said the campaign reflected the council’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. She highlighted the importance of the hospitality sector in Orihuela Costa, where population and tourism increase sharply during the summer.

Ecovidrio will support participants by installing additional glass containers, supplying adapted recycling bins and providing training and awareness activities.

The campaign will also recognise individual businesses that demonstrate strong environmental performance through effective waste management, energy efficiency, responsible water use and other sustainable practices.

During the previous campaign, participating municipalities and hospitality businesses across the Valencian Community collected almost 14,700 tonnes of glass packaging. Ecovidrio estimates this prevented more than 8,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions while reducing energy use and demand for raw materials.

Ortuño encouraged more Orihuela hospitality businesses to join the initiative and thanked residents, visitors and industry professionals for supporting recycling efforts.

“Small actions, such as separating waste correctly, can make a significant contribution to protecting our environment,” she said.