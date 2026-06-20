Torrevieja Moves Forward with Plans for New San Roque Civic Centre





Torrevieja City Council has approved the procurement process for the design and technical supervision of a new civic centre in San Roque, together with the regeneration of the surrounding area.

The project will create a two-storey building of about 700 square metres on a site covering almost 1,900 square metres. It is intended to provide new facilities for community activities, sport, culture and neighbourhood participation, while improving accessibility and the quality of public space.

The development forms part of Torrevieja’s Integrated Local Development Strategy and will receive 60 per cent funding from the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

The estimated construction cost is €1.52 million. The contract for architectural design and project supervision has a tender budget of €171,682.80, including VAT.

The successful contractor will have up to 18 weeks, or four and a half months, to complete the technical documentation. This will include the basic and construction designs, health and safety studies, waste-management plans, quality controls and specialist installation projects.

Once the final design is completed, the council will be able to move forward with the tender for construction work.

The scheme is intended to modernise municipal infrastructure, strengthen local services and create a new social and cultural focal point for San Roque residents.