Orihuela Receives €7,991 for Mosquito Control





Orihuela has secured a €7,991.52 grant from Alicante Provincial Council to support mosquito and other flying-insect control treatments during 2026.

The funding forms part of a provincial programme helping municipalities combat mosquitoes and insect vectors that can affect public health. Orihuela submitted a treatment budget of €71,775 for the year.

The grant will allow the council to continue monitoring, prevention and treatment work across the municipality, particularly in wetlands, waterways and other areas where environmental conditions encourage insect breeding.

Environment councillor Noelia Grao said regular mosquito control was essential in a large municipality such as Orihuela. She added that year-round surveillance is intensified during periods of higher activity to reduce nuisance and associated health risks.

Recent treatments have been carried out in Calle Gerardo Diego in Campoamor and in Calles Cabo Ortegal and Cabo Estaca de Bares in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

The council said the work forms part of its continuing programme to reduce mosquito populations and protect residents and visitors.