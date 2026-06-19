



Orihuela Council is to carry out a major urban improvement project in Villamartín aimed at increasing pedestrian safety, improving accessibility and permanently resolving a longstanding problem in one of Orihuela Costa’s busiest areas.

The work will be undertaken by the Infrastructure Department, headed by Víctor Valverde, through the municipal company ECOPLAN.

The project will focus on removing an old access point to a stormwater drainage channel that is currently covered by temporary fencing and deteriorated metal panels.

A new raised concrete slab will be built over the pavement to permanently close the opening. The council said the work would make the area safer for pedestrians and vehicles while improving the appearance of the surrounding streetscape.

The supporting beams beneath the pedestrian area will also be strengthened after signs of deterioration were identified. Existing structural elements will be repaired and reinforced before the new concrete slab is installed, integrated into the pavement and finished with urban paving.

The scheme also includes changes to the existing pedestrian crossing. It will be relocated to suit the redesigned space and fitted with pavement extensions on both sides of the road.

These measures are intended to improve visibility, provide accessible dropped kerbs and encourage drivers to reduce their speed when approaching the crossing.

Bollards will also be installed to prevent unauthorised loading and unloading manoeuvres, while road markings and signs will be renewed.

Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara said the council was continuing to respond to issues affecting the daily lives of Orihuela Costa residents.

“This project will improve safety, accessibility and the appearance of a heavily used area, while resolving a problem that has required a permanent solution for some time,” he said.

Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde described the work as essential from both a safety and maintenance perspective.

“We are removing a deteriorated point, reinforcing the existing structure and improving pedestrian mobility in the area,” he said.

Valverde also praised ECOPLAN’s work on public-space improvements in Orihuela Costa, saying the municipal company allowed the council to respond quickly and efficiently to locations requiring urgent attention.

The project forms part of Orihuela City Council’s wider programme of infrastructure maintenance and improvement, designed to increase safety, accessibility and the quality of public spaces across the municipality.