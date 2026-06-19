Rafal opens expanded municipal sports facilities





Rafal has celebrated its Sports Festival by officially opening the first phase of an expansion to the Municipal Sports Centre. The €204,450 project includes a new 200-metre, six-lane athletics track, a dedicated area for the traditional local game of Caliche, a children’s playground and a pedestrian walkway linking the different facilities. A drinking fountain has also been relocated beside the playground.

The scheme was carried out by contractor Involucra as part of the council’s plan to modernise the sports complex and create more outdoor space for exercise, recreation and family activities. Alicante Provincial Council contributed €174,528 through its Planifica programme, with Rafal Town Council funding the remainder. The playground, costing €21,403, was paid for entirely from municipal funds.

Mayor Noemí Cutillas said the improvements represent an important step in creating better facilities for residents of all ages. Sports councillor Gabriel Valero added that the new areas will diversify use of the complex and make it more accessible to the community.

The opening concluded with the Sports Festival, featuring athletics, a gymkhana and Caliche demonstrations involving local clubs. Outstanding athletes from the 2025–2026 season were also recognised for their effort, consistency and achievements during a public awards ceremony attended by residents.