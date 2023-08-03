



Vacation rentals are positioned as one of the main accommodation options, and the Costa Blanca is the preferred choice for many, where, according to data from the Holidu study, the average price is around 172 euro per night, which is 13% more expensive than the previous summer for the same dates.

The high demand for this type of accommodation coincides with the results of the latest survey carried out by Holidu among 2,471 holiday home owners, in which 52% of Spanish owners foresee more reservations than last year and 48% of the owners says it will increase its prices this year.

When it comes to the most popular destinations on the Levantine coast, Alicante leads the occupation, reaching 89%. Followed by Calpe and Dénia, with 87% occupancy, respectively. With slightly more availability, Altea and Benidorm are also interesting options, both with 84% occupancy, Villajoyosa 83%, Torrevieja 82% and Santa Pola 81%.

By prices, we find that in Altea the average price is around 213 euro per night for a vacation rental, Calpe for 211 euro, Dénia for 201 euro, Benidorm for 183 euro, Alicante for 168 euro and Villajoyosa, 166 euro.

The southern end of the Costa Blanca is cheaper, Santa Pola offers a vacation experience for an average price per night of 152 euro, and for the frugal holidaymakers, Torrevieja can cost 120 euro per night.

Comparing to the national picture, for the second consecutive year, the Balearic archipelago and its turquoise waters prevail as the most expensive Spanish tourist destination to rent a tourist home. The stay would be around 253 euro per night for the summer season. The Community of Madrid reaches an average price of 180 euro, the Basque Country 178 euro, Catalonia 161 euro and Andalusia for 141 euro per night.

Among the most reserved destinations for this summer, the Valencian Community and Catalonia stand out, reaching 88% occupancy, followed by the Community of Madrid and the Balearic Islands, where the average occupancy is around 87%.

Destinations such as Andalusia, the Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León reach 85% occupancy. Cantabria at 82% and the Canary Islands at 80% occupancy this summer.