



Santa Pola town hall has signed the certificate of receipt of the finalisation of work that has cost 385,000 euro, and asked for by the residents, the construction of the new football field in Gran Alacant.

The José Antonio Alemañ sports centre in Gran Alacant now has its brand new 8-a-side soccer field. A modern and efficient installation of artificial turf that improves the municipal sports facilities in the neighbourhood, a plan that began in the last legislature with the construction of a 3×3 basketball court.

This week, the reception certificate of the work carried out by the company Involucra was signed, attended by the first Deputy Mayor, José Pedro Martínez, the Councillor for Sports, Ángel Piedecausa, the mayors of Gran Alacant, Óscar Valenzuela and Borja Merino, together with other members of the government team.

The Gran Alacant sports centre has a significant level of use by the residents and for this reason the Santa Pola Council wanted to improve and expand its facilities.

The 8-a-side soccer field was a long-awaited demand by the parents of the neighbourhood children who, from now on, have a new facility that the sports clubs that train our youth will be able to use regularly.

The official inauguration date is Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m., in an event that will have the incentive of being able to see a couple of preseason matches between various local soccer teams that will be played starting at 7:00 p.m.