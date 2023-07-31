



Do you love Christmas? Want to be a part of the Christmas festivities this year? Look no further: Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus is offering women the chance to sing with them this Christmas. “We had such a lot of fun doing this in 2022 with The Grinch, that we decided to open it up again this year with a fabulous new song: The Man With the Bag” said Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines. “We recently launched the offer on social media and we’re already receiving requests to sign up.”

Crazy as it seems, Spangles starts practising Christmas songs during the summer break, in readiness for their return to rehearsals on 7 September. “We are always very busy during the festive season and we want to give people the best performances possible, so we start work early every year; we’re used to singing Christmas songs in the pool!” said Lyn.

So, what do you need to do to join in the Christmas performances? After a simple voice test to check which part you’re best suited to, you will be given teach tracks and music to start learning your part. You will join in chorus rehearsals each week to work on the song with the rest of the chorus, with your section leader by your side, every step of the way. There’s no cost involved and every member will be supporting you throughout the process. If you like the experience, you could become a full-time chorus member.

To sign up, just send an email to info@spangleschorus.com or check their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpanglesChorus – what have you got to lose?

Spangles rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and you are certainly welcome to visit – no appointment necessary!

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com