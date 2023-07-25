



As reported by the councillor, Manuel Mestre, the toilets were fitted last Friday on the 11 Oriolan beaches and will remain in place until September 15, when the season ends. “As there is no contract for the installation of beach bars, which were responsible for the toilet service, a cleaning contract has been urgently set up to provide the service to bathers,” said the councillor.

The service includes toilets for women, men and adapted toilets for people with reduced mobility, as well as the cleaning which will take place in three shifts throughout the day, as they remain operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“This summer the council has now covered the basic services of the beaches, such as toilets, footbaths, the rescue service and access for the disabled. With this, we hope that the residents of Orihuela Costa and visitors can now enjoy the beaches of the municipality while we process other important services” explained Mestre.

Mestre added that many of the service contracts that are provided “had either expired or were in a bad situation”. “The situation that we have found in the Department of the Coast is one of administrative chaos and we have had to resolve many urgent things, such as the toilets, in order for the beach season to develop in acceptable conditions,” he said.