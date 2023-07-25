



The municipal summer school “Vacaciones en tu Pueblo” “is always a priority annual activity for the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada”.

Marina Sáez, Councillor for Social Services, said that, “It is a service aimed at families in Pilar de la Horadada in order to facilitate the time of care and attention for minors in this non-school period of July and August”.

Holidays in your Town is an activity aimed at boys and girls from the municipality who are aged between 3 and 12 years and that takes place during the months of July and August at the CEIP Mediterráneo.

This year 555 students have enrolled and are making use of the facilities from 07:40 in the morning, where organised leisure, sports, cultural and social activities can be enjoyed during the school hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. after which the dining room is open until 3 p.m.

The municipal summer school also welcomes children who are in a situation of need, vulnerability or risk, assessed by social services, by financing a Contract-Program agreement under the name “Support for children (summer period)” and with funding amounting to 16,214.16 euros.

Additional finance also comes from the Co-Responsible Plan, with funds received from the Ministry of Equality and Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence, with an amount of 77,425.40 euros.