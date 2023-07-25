



The Orihuela Department of Tourism has scheduled a series of guided tours for August which are to be focused on nature and the beaches.

The councillor, Gonzalo Montoya, said that “it is important to publicise a variety of interesting features from the tourist point of view that are outside the city centre in order to provide a better balance across the municipality toward of this type of activity”.

He said that on August 2, there will be a walk through the groves of the Segura river to the Molino de la Ciudad and on the 9th, another to the district of Molins.

On August 4, a walk along the Mil Palmeras beach has been scheduled and, on the 11th, the scenic path of the Campoamor hills will be negotiated. On August 18, you can walk the blue path of the coves of Orihuela, with the possibility of ending the activity at the Cabo Roig summer cinema.

The routes organized along the coast will continue on August 25 with a walk that will leave Cala Mosca toward Punta Prima.

“For nature lovers and hiking enthusiasts, an activity has been planned that will leave the Franciscan Convent of Santa Ana and will end at the picnic area in the log cabins of San Cristóbal on August 23”.

Finally, on August 16, departing from the Interpretation Centre at El Palmeral, there will be a route through the Palmeral to the mining furnace.

All the activities are free, except for the entrance to the Cabo Roig cinema, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. However, it is essential to reserve a place through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es.