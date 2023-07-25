



More than 96 catering establishments in Pilar de la Horadada will take part this summer in the fourth edition of the #MovimientoBanderasVerdes, an initiative launched by Ecovidrio, the non-profit eorganisation responsible for the management of the recycling of glass container waste in Spain.

The campaign seeks to reward the commitment of municipalities and hotels with the circular economy and glass recycling during the summer season.

It will mean that Pilar de la Horadada will compete with over 42 municipalities in the Valencian Community and will try to win the Green Flag from Benidorm and Orihuela, the two municipalities that were successful in the last edition of Green Flags in the region.

The Green Flags Movement requires municipalities actions to respond to the notable increase in the generation of glass container waste in coastal areas caused by summer tourism.

In summer, close to 50% of the single-use glass container waste put on the market is generated from the hospitality sector, so its involvement is key to generating a real transition towards a more circular and decarbonized model.