



The employment councillor, Susi Sánchez, has presented diplomas to the successful attendees of the Local Employment and Development Agency (AEDL) courses that have been taught during recent months. A total of 114 students have received their certificate corresponding to the training that they undertook.

The courses included pesticides, pool maintenance, English, food handler, ham cutting and pharmacy assistant.

On the occasion of the internship of the pharmacy assistant course, these will be delivered at the end of the internship period.

The employment councillor congratulated all attendees, wishing them a happy summer and announcing that the training program for the third quarter of the year will be published in August.