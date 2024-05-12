



The Women’s National Football teams of Japan and New Zealand have chosen Pinatar Arena and the Nueva Condomina stadium in Murcia to prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The teams will play two matches on May 31 and June 3 at 4 pm at the Nueva Condomina stadium in Murcia. Entry to both matches will be free, and the games will be televised in their respective countries.

Both Japan and New Zealand are regular visitors to Pinatar Arena and that is why they are relying once again on the support of the Pinatar Arena complex to organise their final training sessions and matches before the start of the Olympic Games in July.

Japan has been drawn together with Spain, Nigeria and Brazil in Group C, while New Zealand will play in Group A alongside France, Colombia and Canada.

Japan’s women’s national team last came to Pinatar Arena in November 2022 when they faced England, recent European champions at that time while New Zealand returns to the Region of Murcia after their last match at Pinatar Arena against Wales in October 2023.

As has been usual since the opening of Pinatar Arena in 2013, women’s football has in San Pedro del Pinatar a centre of reference for training and international matches as, once again, Pinatar Arena continues to establish itself as the epicentre of international women’s football, positioning the Region of Murcia as a football destination worldwide.