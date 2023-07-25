



A 74-year-old bather died this Tuesday in Los Alcázares. The tragedy occurred on Los Narejos beach at around 12:43 p.m. The lifeguards had jumped into the water to rescue the man, who was unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite the resuscitation manoeuvres, the emergency services could not save the bather’s life.

Local Police patrol, medical staff and ambulances from the Emergency and Civil Protection Service and the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilised to the scene. Despite their efforts, the man died.