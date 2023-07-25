



In an exciting national tournament, the Rayito Salinero Beach Handball Club of Torrevieja was crowned champion in the male cadet category, leaving their indelible mark on the Orihuela Costa sand. With a display of skill and passion, the young athletes showed why they deserve the title.

In the final, they faced Urci Almería, but were on top throughout winning with authority by two sets to nil.

It was a finale that was contested with tenacity and strategy, leading the Torrevieja team to lift the champions’ trophy. The fans present in the stands supported every point, creating a noisy atmosphere that was full of enthusiasm.

Their route to the final was not an easy task, with an exciting contest in the semi finals against Granollers that could only be decided by a “shoot out”. Perseverance and team spirit were key for Rayito Salinero who narrowly overcame their rivals in their advance towards the long-awaited final.

The success of the Rayito Salinero Beach Handball Club would not have been possible without the unconditional support of its sponsors, who believed in the talent and potential of these young athletes. Companies such as Go-karts Orihuela Costa, Airsat, Diballons and Sigma played a fundamental role by contributing their financial and logistical support.

The Torrevieja Town Hall, the Alicante Provincial Council and the Generalitat Valenciana also played an important part with their support and encouragement, allowing the team to concentrate on proudly representing their community in the national tournament.

In the female cadet categories, Rayito Salinero also put in an outstanding performance, showing an impeccable performance by reaching the semifinals. However, the Roquetas team prevailed in a close game by virtue of its physical superiority, leaving the Torrevieja team one step away from the grand final.

The boys’ juniors also made their mark at the tournament, advancing to the quarter-finals, only to eventually find themselves outclassed in a thrilling shoot-out.

The Rayito Salinero Beach Handball Club now has its sights set on the Spanish Championship in Almería, which promises to be another exciting challenge for these young talents.

With the support of their community, sponsors and institutions, they will undoubtedly fight to raise the name of Torrevieja and give their best on the pitch.