



In Lo Romero Golf we host one more year the awaited Solidarity Tournament for the benefit of the foundation ‘Dar de Sí’. The event will take place on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th August 2023.

Proceeds from the competition will contribute to a good cause, helping children with intellectual disabilities, as the tournament is entirely for charity. The funds raised will help people with intellectual disabilities, with the aim of being able to build a residence that will allow them to live independently.

The tournament will be played in Stableford mode, with two different starting times: Friday 18th August from 14:00h and Saturday 19th August with the shotgun start at 08:30h.

Refreshment will be available halfway round the course, with an exquisite meal offered by Restaurante Rincón de Joaquín and a great raffle of gifts at the end of the tournament.

You can enter the competition either in the Lo Romero pro shop or through the website at: https://loromerogolf.com/