



By Andrew Atkinson

The annual summer parade of the Moros y Cristianos – Moors and Christians – took place in Guardamar, with thousands of people in attendance during the two days of showcasing.

The Spanish festivity is celebrated mainly in the south of the Valencian Community and other areas of south-eastern Spain.

According to tradition, these festivities commemorate the battles that were fought during the Reconquista, during which the Christians of the kingdoms of Spain conquered the domains occupied by the Muslims (Moros).

The three hours’ parade through the main street of Guardamar del Segura included 2,000 chairs for the two general Moors and Christians parades, in honour of San Jaime de Guardamar del Segura.

The fiesta ended with the signing of the Tudmir pact after which all the participating bands and the Coral Aromas de Guardamar performed the festive hymn.

The first parade (July 21) saw the Christians leave first, followed by the Moors. The second parade (July 22) saw the Moors leave first, followed by the Christians.