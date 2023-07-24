



The UK government have warned visitors to Spain to be aware of sunburn – with temperatures forecast 40 degrees+ on the Costa Blanca.

Kim Ramshead was amongst Preston North End fans who travelled to Spain from the UK in July to watch The Lilywhites pre-season friendly against Gibraltar National League side Bruno’s Magpies at Pinatar Arena.

Kim, who was staying at the 4* Campoamor Hotel, where the Preston training camp was based, suffered second degree burns, that lead to cellulitis, despite putting on suncream lotion.

“I have not been right since my visit to Spain, despite using a factor 50 suntan lotion several times a day, every day I was there – I’ve ended up in hospital,” Kim told me.

It is reported 9 million Brits suffer from sunburn abroad every year. A burn from the sun can be more harmful than a burn from a hot pan or a fire; sun burn can also to lead to skin cancer.

A second-degree burn is a mild to moderate burn, that damages the outer layer of your skin (epidermis) and the second layer of your skin (dermis). Cellulitis is a bacterial infection that causes redness and swelling of the skin.

Kim said: “I ended up in hospital and prescribed antibiotics. I have second degree burns and cellulitis in both my legs.”

Fanatical supporter Kim, who travels to watch Championship club Preston home and away, quipped: “My right leg is the one which has suffered worse – North End will be the death of me!”

Kim, who represents Her Game Too Ambassador for PNEFC, who also sustained burns to her arm, added: “I’m getting slightly better, but the pain is horrendous.”