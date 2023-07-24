



RACING San Miguel CF have offered a new contract to youth prodigy Roberto Pérez Rives for the 2023-24 season.

“Youth squad player Roberto extends his relationship with the club to face his second season as a senior at Montesico Blanco,” said club President Chemo Valero.

Midfielder Roberto from San Miguel left very good feelings in his first season, where he enjoyed many minutes, with coach Adrián Sánchez not hesitating to count on him for the new season.

“He is a player who, despite his youth, knows how to read game times very well and brings a lot of balance to the team. He will help us a lot to compete for our goals”, said Sánchez.