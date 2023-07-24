



Racing San Miguel have re-signed striker Antonio Rico Dominguez ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“Rico stands out for his good passing game, perseverance and work on the pitch.

“Rico will thus face his third season as a senior at Montesico Blanco, after a lifetime in Racing’s grassroots football.

“The striker was key with goals in victories the team achieved last season in the Valencia1st Regional G8.

“The San Miguel board of directors are delighted to be able to count on a footballer fully committed to these colours,” said president Chemo Valero.