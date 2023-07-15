



13.07.23 – This week was the 3rd round of the Summer Cup for the members of the La Marina Golf Society.

The venue for today’s game was the Font Del Llop golf course, whilst the weather was very hot the cool breeze coming through the valley was very much appreciated.

The course was in very good condition and the greens were as tricky as ever. Nevertheless, some good scores were achieved.

In third place for today’s game with 38 pts was Sue Saunders, in second place with 39 pts was Anita Stokes and today’s winner with 40 pts was Alan Craig.

Our Captain Iain Lyall was also on hand to present the winners with their prizes.

The nearest the pin winners were Anita Stokes for hole 3, Mark Stokes for hole 8, Tony Moore for Hole 12 and Bill Stobo for hole 17.

The two’s pot was shared between Charlotte, Bill, and Mark. Well done to all the day’s winners.

Our last match for the Summer Cup is at Vista Bella and it’s all to play for, so good luck to all our members.