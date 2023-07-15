



CD Montesinos have appointed former Racing San Miguel coach Dani Williscroft ‘Willy’ as their new manager for the 2023-24 season.

Williscroft has brought his assistant Alex Rubido to the Los Montesinos based club, who announced the renewal of contracts for talisman Fernando and Manuel.

Monte have also announced the arrival of new signing Anderson and return of Damian Aguero.

The changes come following just one win from the club’s last seven fixtures in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 2022-23 season.

In January 2022 Racing San Miguel CF announced Williscroft had left the club after three seasons in charge.

“The relationship between both parties was terminated when the board accepted the resignation presented by the coach,” said a club statement at the time.

Montesinos have also appointed a new President of the club in Joni Lorente (Macan), coach of the u19s and former player.

Alongside Macan, who succeeds Alfredo Macia after four years at the helm of President, is former Montesinos player Dani Orourke.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Dani said: “I have joined Montesinos on the new Board of Directors and as Sports Director.”

*Next week The Leader talks exclusively to Joni Lorente and Montesinos supporters club President Eddie Cagigao, ahead of the 2023-24 campaign in the newly formed Segunda Federation 2nd Valencia Group 8.