As part of the activities programmed by ACOC in the theatre of the Club Náutico de Campoamor, on Friday 21st July at 20:00 there will be a performance by the popular singer ISROK.

This fantastic artist will give a concert accompanied by his guitar and will offer us his latest hits.

The Viernes Culturales del Náutico continues to offer quality performances every Friday in July and August.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to spend a fun evening of quality music.