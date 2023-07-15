



Montgo Golf Society played for the John Costigan Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Society.

The stableford competition was won by Willie Larkin with 45 Stableford points, well done Willie.

In 2nd place was our new member John Quinn with 38 stableford points taking 3rd place was Helmut Pertler with 35 stableford points.

We had 2 nearest the pins prizes on offer today on the 3rd and the 9th in 3 with Helmut Pertler & Nigel Siddall taking home the spoils. Well done to all our winners.

Next weeks Competition is a Medal sponsored by the society.