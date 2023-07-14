



The Civil Guard is investigating the fatal attack of a 55-year-old Ukrainian whose body was found on Friday morning lying dead in a ditch of the N-340 as it passes through the municipality of Orihuela, near the San Carlos de Redován neighborhood.

A local resident called the 112 Emergency telephone number shortly after eight in the morning to report that there was a person lying dead on the Redován road.

A patrol of the Civil Guard of Callosa de Segura was the first to attend the scene, followed just a few minutes later by another from Traffic. The body was at kilometer 690 of the N-340 highway, within the municipality of Orihuela, according to Civil Guard sources.

The victim’s body was found in the ditch having suffered wounds and fractures. Traffic Civil Guard agents concluded that the injuries are compatible with a hit-and-run, but the definitive causes of death will not be known until the conclusion of an autopsy that is currently being carried out.

The man has been identified as a 55-year-old Ukrainian resident of Redovan.

The Civil Guard has launched an investigation to try to locate the anyone who might have been involved in the Ukrainian mans death.