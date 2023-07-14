



The new Degree in Medicine that the University of Alicante (UA) will offer in the 2023/24 academic year, starting in September, has become the most demanded of all of the courses that the institution offers.

They are figures that make the new Medicine degree on the San Vicente del Raspeig campus the second most demanded degree in the entire Valencian Community. Consequently, the Medical degree in Alicante has become the one with the highest cut-off mark for the next academic year.

This first Medicine course will start with only 86 places, so there will be more than 1,500 disappointed students who will not be able to access it as their first option.

Once the official cut-off marks for access to undergraduate degrees in the Valencian Community have been published, the University of Alicante will have assigned 99.1% of the 5,956 new admission places offered for the 2023-24 academic year.

The rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro , has shown her satisfaction with this data that corroborates “the desire and the need for this training offer in the province of Alicante” and, therefore, has said ” that very soon she will be able to name its first enrolled students”.

On the Alicante campus, after the degree in Medicine, the most demanded course is the degree in Nursing, a degree in which 3,294 students are on the waiting list and in which 1,115 have requested it as their first option.

As for the other newly offered degree in Artificial Intelligence, 100% of the places have also been filled.

Students who have been accepted by the UA will be sent an SMS to their mobile phone number and an email in which they will receive instructions and an appointment to formalize the enrolment between July 17 and 19. If the registration is not formalized, the right to the place would be lost.

After the registration period, the vacancies that still remain will be published on July 20 and those accepted must register that same day. Otherwise, their position will be forfeited.