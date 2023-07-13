



We already know that the Torrevieja fairground operators will have to move from their temporary location during the first weekend of August, losing out on trade during one of the busiest weekends of the year, but it has this week transpired that the near-500 market traders will also miss out on earing any money during the first weekend, as the Torrevieja market will also have to close.

The reason is to make way for the Reggaetón Beach Festival (RBF), which will be held for the first time in Torrevieja on August 5 and 6, and will be held at the Parque Antonio Soria, a multi-purpose venue, that is apparently not suitable for the activities the normal residents and visitors want, and this new music festival that also takes place little over an hour away in Benidorm.

According to Torrevieja’s Councillor for Markets, Antonio Vidal, “it is incompatible for these activities to be deployed at the same time”, despite the fact that it is “a multifunctional venue”.

The Torrevieja market, with more than 400 stalls, has significant attendance throughout the year and massive in summer, as it is very popular for its good value for money, especially for fresh products. Many residents of Torrevieja and the Vega Baja coast take advantage of Friday morning to stock up for the rest of the week with fruits, vegetables, salted meats at all kinds of prices and a quality offered by vendors. But none of that is important for a local government team more obsessed with spending public money on parties than they are actually giving the residents what they want.