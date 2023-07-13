



After standing derelict for over a decade, with previous plans to turn it into a super-brothel falling through, the current threatening eyesore of the Hotel Rocas Blancas on the N-332 at Santa Pola looks set to be resurrected, after the ASA Group, who already own the four-star hotel in Gran Alacant, acquired the property and has expressed its desire to the town hall to prepare the renovation project as quickly as possible.

The hotel was abandoned in 2010, and has suffered vandalism during its neglected thirteen years, with warnings not to go near it for your own safety a plenty, but all of that history will soon be forgotten once it is transformed into the functional building it once was, assuming the project gets approved by the technicians.

The building had previously been listed for sale for over 4 million euro, although it is not known how much it actually sold for, but in its heyday, it boasted 5 floors with 100 rooms, spa, gym, pool, and meeting and banquet halls.

It closed in the midst of the financial crisis in 2010, and the only hope of life was when the drug trafficker Ángel Suárez, known as Cásper, wanted to acquire it in 2012 to turn it into one of the largest brothels in Europe.

If all now goes to plan, the eyesore will be transformed, and the area will hopefully benefit as much from the tourists who will stay in the future as the hotel will benefit from having a direct link road to the airport, and of course the splendour of Santa Pola at its feet.