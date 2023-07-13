



” Where every person matters but God matters most!

& Pompas Fúnebres Samper SL, Calvo Sotelo, 10, 03190 Pilar de la Horadada

Offer in collaboration the opportunity to “SHARE” Understanding Bereavement

Grief is painful and can often be an overwhelming process. We cannot simply put a plaster over grief: it must be processed. Grief can be confusing, but it can be a huge source of comfort to know that there are people you can call upon to support you; to sit with you, listen without judgment, and oﬀer help when you need it.

Grief is a common experience, yet so often, people try to endure it alone. The kind of support you need can change from day-to-day or even hourly. Some days you may need practical support, perhaps a meal cooked for you or someone to drive you to an appointment. Other times you might need emotional support; a shoulder to cry on and talk with about your loss. Needs change, but surrounding yourself with a network of people who are accepting and available to you when you need them is a valuable asset.

While being alone at home surrounded by memories may have advantages for a time, sharing loss with others in a safe confidential space, oﬀers support, comfort, and a safe space to talk about your grief. Our stories, as part of a collective group, can protect us and those with whom we share, from alienation and isolation.

Sharing our thoughts and feelings of loss can oﬀer untold positive, emotional and physical health outcomes and therefore is a key factor in the healing process.

Sharing with others in a similar position can “normalise” our bereavement experiences for us and also enable those grieving to gain support from others who have also endured loss. In short, through sharing, we find connection, and through making connections, we can begin to heal.

No two losses are the same. Everyone grieves in a unique way – even close family members experiencing the same loss will respond diﬀerently. The right of individuals to grieve in their own way should be respected – we can compare our experiences, but we should not judge.

Talking openly about grief and loss can be difficult. It can feel uncomfortable discussing the death of a loved one and the accompanying pain that we have previously only shared when telling a carefully worded version of our experience.

Grief can be unpredictable in its manifestation, timing and intensity. Yet, there are always threads that can be connected to the experience of others. The loss of a loved one is a natural part of our human experience: You – or someone you know and care for- do not have to feel alone in their suﬀering.

Starting on Friday 25th August 2023 and continuing on the last Friday of each month. There are only 8 places available per session for the purpose of comfort, support and confidence -building. If needed another session will be offered. Trained counsellors will facilitate sessions at Pilar Christian Community Church in Conference Room. Send Email to secure a place to. sharebereavement@gmail.com

Pilar Christian Community Church. Calle Canalejas 3, Pilar de la Horadada. Email: phil.molloypccc@gmail.com English Service at 11am every Sunday. Info at: pilarchurch.com