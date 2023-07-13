



The Mayor will be responsible for the Police, Personnel and Arms Control while Charo Mejías will be the deputy mayor in addition to managing areas such as Urbanism.

The San Fulgencio Town Hall will be operating at full capacity following Wednesday’s plenary session in which the mayor officially distributed the responsibilities of the various members of the local government team.

José María Ballester will be in charge of managing areas such as the Police, Personnel and Arms Control, while Charo Mejías de Dios, as well as being first deputy mayor, will be responsible for Town Planning, Works and Services, Health, Employment and Training and the Cemetery.

The councillor Sara Nolasco will take on Education and Culture, Sport, Industry, Environment, Animals and Ecological Transition, as well as second deputy mayor, while Laura Bernabé will be third deputy mayor working in the departments of Agriculture and Water, New Technologies, Civil Protection, Press and Protocol, Youth and Festivities.

Parks and Gardens, Solid Waste, Finance and Drinking Water Fraud will be the responsibility of Alain Franz Vandenbergen, who will also be the fourth deputy mayor. Paulino Herrero will be the delegate for Tourism, Markets and International Relations, and Beatriz Sánchez will be responsible for the management of the services of Equality, Women, Senior Citizens and Social Services.

The Mayor states that this is a distribution of competencies that responds to the profile of each of the councillors responsible, who have already spent several weeks getting up to speed and working in each of their departments.

He added that he is sure “that the members of the government team will give one hundred percent in the management of these areas, and that they will have the full support of the municipal staff who strive every day to make the San Fulgencio Town Hall work”.