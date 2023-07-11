



The Valencia regional Government has formalised the contract for the start of the reform works of the Specialised Care Centre for the Elderly of Orihuela (Centro Especializado de Atención a Mayores de Orihuela, or CEAM) with a budget of 1,411,019.88 euro.

This action is included in the Plan Convivint de Infraestructura Social and aims to adapt the centre to the needs of users and make it more accessible.

The Orihuela CEAM is a building built in the 80s of the 20th century, in which some specific actions for urgent repairs have been carried out. Although it is in a correct and well-maintained physical condition, it is outdated with respect to compliance with current regulations, which have been improving compared to those that were mandatory at the time of its construction, which leads to the need to undertake this action.

Specifically, the works include the incorporation of new fire-fighting measures in the building, the replacement of coatings with other current ones that are suitable for the type of users of the centre.

It also includes the adaptation of the distribution of the spaces to make them more accessible, such as the installation of an elevator or the reform of the toilets to adapt them to people with functional diversity.

Likewise, it is planned to reorganise the rear garden, introducing a pétanque court and various elements of outdoor gymnastics, in addition to improving insulation from the outside and replacing the electrical and air conditioning installation, which will reduce energy consumption from the centre.