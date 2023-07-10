



The doctor and professor attended the 27th ‘OPHTA’ News’ Congress to also talk about cataract surgery and intraocular lenses

Doctor Jorge Alió’s participation in relevant ophthalmological meetings continues with his attendance at the 27th ‘OPHTA’ News’ Congress, held on June 30th and July 1st in the French city of Nice. The professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche carried out an important intervention by presenting the results of 300 cases of therapeutic keratopigmentation.

Dr. Jorge Alió is one of the leading experts in keratopigmentation, being the author of ‘Text and Atlas on Corneal Pigmentation’. This is the first book in the world that talks about changing eye color for therapeutic or cosmetic reasons, which serves as a reference for ophthalmology professionals. In it he teaches his pioneering corneal pigmentation technique that involves staining the cornea with a femtosecond laser.

In addition, at this visual health event, the founder of the Vissum ophthalmological clinics (Miranza Group) offered other talks on the clinical results of the Lumina accommodative intraocular lens measured by open field aberrometry, and whether cataract surgery is feasible or not in opaque corneas.

For yet another edition, Professor Jorge Alió has been a participant in this congress, whose objective is to bring together the best international professionals to discuss and find increasingly effective ways to treat the different pathologies that affect vision.

It is worth mentioning that the magazine ‘The Ophthalmologist’ included Dr. Alió in 12th place in the ranking ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2023’ of the 100 most influential and inspiring ophthalmologists in the world, being the only Spanish doctor. Likewise, the second ranking of the ‘Best Medical Scientists in Spain’ prepared by ‘Research.com’ once again highlighted Alió among the most valued medical researchers.

On this occasion, he ranks 103 at the national level and number 7,764 worldwide. This classification is published by the research, science and medicine platform Research.com, which offers reliable data on scientific contributions since 2014.