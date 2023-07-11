



The Rythmic Gymnastics National Team Championship, held in Ourense from July 6 to 9, brought excellent results for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club from Torrevieja. The Infantil team made up of the young gymnasts, Cristina Mas, Ilona Boichuk and Marina Campos, making their debut at this level, performed brilliantly with the ball, ribbon and clubs, culminating with the award of the silver medal and, therefore, they were proclaimed runners-up in Spain in the Infantil category.

The competition took place last Sunday when the eight best classified all-round teams, from the competition that took place the previous two days, met in the Grand Final in Ourense.

Following their great performance Diana Temerbulatova, after a brilliant exercise with clubs, finished second in the alevin category and together with her teammate María Kolesnikova, they achieved ninth position overall.

In the infantil category, Ekaterina Pankratova achieved ninth position with the ball apparatus and twelfth in the team overall.