



The mayor of Rafal, Manuel Pineda, has announced that the La Graná Procession that takes place through the streets of Rafal every Easter Sunday morning has now been declared as part of the General Inventory of Valencian Cultural Heritage.

This acknowledgement was published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana last Thursday, and was made after declaring the procession as an Asset of Intangible Local Relevance.

“We have worked hard to achieve this, and although this declaration was already told to us in December, it is only now that it becomes official once it is published in the Official Gazette”, said the councilor, adding that it is “a source of pride for all the people of Rafal whose work, through different generations and for more than a century, has been the architect of this recognition for one of the most important events that we celebrate every year.”