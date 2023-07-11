



The Council has hired 54 agricultural laborers and 12 foremen after receiving a subsidy from the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program of the SEPE Provincial Directorate.

The employees attended a welcome ceremony in which they were addressed by the Councilors for Employment Promotion and Human Resources, Víctor Valverde and Agustina Rodríguez.

They will be employed in the green areas in rural centres and urbanizations of Orihuela Costa. The duration of the contracts will extend from until October 27.

Víctor Valverde said, “They are going to carry out clearing of roads, streets and surrounding areas, and once these tasks are finished, they will carry out ravine cleaning tasks to avoid any problem in the event of heavy rains in the autumn.”

Agustina Rodríguez explained that the workers will be employed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to avoid the central hours of the day, due to high temperatures.