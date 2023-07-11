



A flamingo and a loggerhead turtle have been rescued in Guardamar and both undergoing rehabilitation in Alicante.

The Red Cross lifeguards who are active this summer on the beaches of Guardamar del Segura rescued a stressed common flamingo, that had fallen into the water close to the buoys that delimit the bathing area.

Also they rescued a juvenile loggerhead turtle, that was found stuck in marine debris.

Both the flamingo and loggerhead turtle are now recovering at the Alicante Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The lifeguards and co-ordinators of the Red Cross of Guardamar have been applauded for their actions as, along with the Alicante City Council.