



The residents of El Galan have come together to create “El Galan Tidy Town” spear headed by Penny Wing and Patricia Chambers. The aim of the group is to encourage everyone in the community to work together to improve the local area and make El Galan a cleaner, nicer place to live, work and visit.

The group currently has one sponsor, De Barra’s Irish Bar but other businesses are stepping forward to work with and support the group. Contact has already been made with both San Miguel and Orihuela Costa town hall requesting a meeting with the Mayors to ask them for help and to work with the group to clear up the area. The response from both town halls, in particular San Miguel, has been very encouraging and the residents are seeing a distinct improvement in rubbish collections, and street cleaning.

One of the major concerns for the group is the illegal dumping in the streets by some garden companies, builders and house clearance companies and the group together with both town halls are determined to stop this happening. It is also apparent that a lot of residents and visitors do not know the correct way in which to dispose of their rubbish so one of the main aims of the group is to give out this information.

If you live in El Galan and wish to become part of the group there is a Facebook group “El Galan tidy town” – in this group there are details of how to dispose of your rubbish correctly, contact details for both town halls and dates for when we get together as a group to pick up litter and so on.

There is also an email address “elgalantidytown@gmail.com for those not on Facebook and you can sign up to receive the group’s newsletter.

BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE!